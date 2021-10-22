Let the wrap around porch greet your guests or serve you solitude. Inside form meets function with two en suites, a large & well appointed kitchen, a great room that oozes with sunlight & features a 20-foot cathedral ceiling and a gorgeous stone fireplace. With a formal dining area and front facing family room, there is space for any purpose. If you like to entertain, you will enjoy the finished lower level with a bar, rec room and second fireplace. With a woodsy ''brew pub'' feel, you won't want to leave home! There is an additional heated 40 x 60 carriage house with an office to store your toys and do your paperwork. Whether you love being indoors or outdoors, this home is a perfect sanctuary. Home Warranty Included too! All of this, situated on a peaceful and private 5 acre parceL
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $679,900
One man is dead after two boats crashed into each other Saturday morning on Geneva Lake, according to the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency.
Federal charges for 12 Racine-area residents for roles in alleged large-scale, nationwide cocaine operation
Eleven Racine residents, plus three others from Franksville, Kenosha and Milwaukee, have been charged with moving and selling large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine.
Walworth County Visitors Bureau’s Executive Director Tim Malenock died Thursday, Oct. 14, the Walworth County Visitors Bureau Board confirmed …
GENEVA LAKE — Authorities have released the name of the victim killed in the boating accident on Geneva Lake on Saturday, Oct. 16.
Geneva Theater undergoing renovations to prepare for something "spectacular."
WILLIAMS BAY – The Williams Bay football team won their homecoming game after a dominating first half with a score of 29 to 12.
WILLIAMS BAY — Developers have long had their eye on the vacant land at the southwest corner of East Geneva Street and Highway 50.
A 33-year-old man has been charged with homicide in connection with the Oct. 9 car crash near Lauderdale Lake that ended in a fatal vehicle fire.
UPDATE: Deputies shoot man at Highway 50 gas station, suspect reportedly in stolen vehicle associated with homicide
BRISTOL — Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies attempting to stop a stolen vehicle associated with a homicide in Chicago shot a suspect after the man opened fire on a department police dog outside Benson Corners gas station on Highway 50 in Bristol at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the Sheriff's Department has confirmed.