4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $679,900

Let the wrap around porch greet your guests or serve you solitude. Inside form meets function with two en suites, a large & well appointed kitchen, a great room that oozes with sunlight & features a 20-foot cathedral ceiling and a gorgeous stone fireplace. With a formal dining area and front facing family room, there is space for any purpose. If you like to entertain, you will enjoy the finished lower level with a bar, rec room and second fireplace. With a woodsy ''brew pub'' feel, you won't want to leave home! There is an additional heated 40 x 60 carriage house with an office to store your toys and do your paperwork. Whether you love being indoors or outdoors, this home is a perfect sanctuary. Home Warranty Included too! All of this, situated on a peaceful and private 5 acre parceL