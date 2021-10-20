Privately situated, 4BR,4.5BA residence with finished walkout lower level minutes from Lake Geneva.Tranquil setting w/stunning gardens, a custom in ground pool with pergola covered seating and outdoor fireplace. Inside, a gracious foyer flanked by a family rm/den w/French doors and flex room that serves as a dining room or office, leads to the spacious great room w/fireplace. Large great room steps from the recently updated eat-in kitchen, mudroom and bar area. A main fl owners' suite completes the first floor. 2nd floor: 2 bdrms, a recently renovated full bath and huge guest suite with updated bath and secondary laundry. Finished walkout LL features a large rec room w/entertainment kitchen, exercise area, 2nd family room, full bath and storage. Gorgeous gardens. Private setting
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $875,000
