4 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $699,900

Take a look at this stunning farmette on 5 acres! This property truly has it all - a 4 bedroom/2 bath farmhouse, a metal shop building (70' x 50' with a 23' x 17' shop & loft inside), cattle barn (50' x 189''), and a dairy barn (72' x 31''). Ample storage space for your business, your toys or family gatherings! Recent updates include flooring, baths and the kitchen. Spacious outdoor gathering space includes a expansive front porch, a large back deck and a covered porch on the shop building.The finished lower level of the home is an ideal gathering location. Located just outside of Sharon and near to Clinton this property is an ideal country oasis! This home was built in 2008, so the well, septic, etc is only 13 years old! Added bonus is high speed internet from Sharon Telephone.

