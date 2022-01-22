4 Bedroom Home in Darien - $299,900

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, 4 BEDROOMS 3 BATHS AND 2 CA RGARAGE FULL FINISH BASEMENT
It’s official. The Driehaus Estate has sold, David Curry of Geneva Lakefront Realty confirmed on his real estate blog on Monday, Jan. 17.
The Walworth County Health Department has issued a warning about a Delavan COVID testing facility.
There has been a lot of discussion that the Cafe Calamari property could be sold to a developer. Talks are ongoing, but nothing is finalized and nothing has yet been presented to the village.
Below are the Lake Geneva Police Department blotter items for the week of Jan. 4-9.
Big Balloon Build director Stuart Davies, a resident of Wales in the United Kingdom, is bringing the event to Lake Geneva in April 2023, hoste…
TOWN OF GENEVA — One of the area’s most popular winter attractions opens Saturday, Jan. 22.
An ATV driver fell through the ice on Delavan Lake on Friday, Jan. 21. It’s the second ATV to fall through the ice on Delavan Lake in approxim…
Three Walworth County High School students, including Lake Geneva Badger High School’s Sarah Teske, Delavan-Darien High School's Liam Jeninga …
The housing market was hot. So this couple bought a former funeral home in Racine and turned it into an actual home.
In a little bit of a switcheroo, the Board Shop and Audrey L’s are swapping places on Broad Street in Downtown Lake Geneva.