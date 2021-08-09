4 Bedroom Home in Darien - $499,000

This Rural Rarity has it all: Huge bright great room with southern exposure has kitchen, dining room and living room that exits onto the spacious decks; 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 huge baths; 3780 sq ft finished space and 2 car attached garage. There is also an outbuilding approx. 38x36 with an 8' and 10' overhead door and Russell Stove. Kubota equipment available for purchase (see document drawer). All of this is located on 10 beautifully wooded acres. Seller reports property line is fenced.