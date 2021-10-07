4 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $239,900

WOW! Welcome Home to this Tastefully Rehabbed 4 Bedroom 1.1 Bath 1 Car Garage Home on a HUGE Lot, only a short walk to both the Middle & High School & Downtown Delavan! Updates ABOUND, nothing to do but move in! Recent Updates in 2021 Include New High Efficiency Double Hung Windows, New Carpet, Professionally Painted, New High End Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range & Microwave, Wine Fridge), New Light Fixtures, Remodeled 1st Level Bath w/New Vanity & Fixtures & More! Additional Updates Include New Roof (2019), New Furnace (2018) & More! Spacious Kitchen Boasting Hardwood Flooring & Loads of Beautiful Maple Cabs & Eat-In Island! Located just off the Large Family Rm & Formal Dining that Flows into the Cozy Living Room w/Brick Fireplace. Unwind in the Cute Front Porch