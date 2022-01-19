Wow! Great opportunity for home business or have 2 houses for the price of 1! The main home features charm throughout! Living room with window seat and tons of windows! Very functional eat-in kitchen with oak cabinetry! Separate formal dining room! Separate family room! Convenient 1st floor master bedroom with direct bath access! 3 gracious size 2nd floor bedrooms with an extra storage room! Enclosed front porch for summer nights! The Harrison St property has so many options with huge open rooms, kitchenette area and direct access to the oversized 2-1/2 car garage with attached workshop! Newer garage doors, water heater, concrete work '20! Some TLC needed but large upside! Being sold AS IS! Includes separate parcel on Harrison!
4 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $239,900
