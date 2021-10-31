 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $279,900

Completely redone top - bottom! All the warmth & charm is still there, but with modern amenities & flow. Every light filled room is generous size so there is room for everyone. 4 bedrooms all have large closets, beautiful wood floors & large windows. Kitchen has breakfast bar, room for an eat in area & patio doors for flowing into the large back yard! Full custom bath on each floor. Enter at the enclosed front porch to hold all the everyday items & flow into cute entry for additional space. New: roof, furnace, most windows, kitchen & baths, appliances, freshly painted, fireplace.

