4 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $345,000

Available Now at Fields of Delavan West! This 2-story home features approx 1,970 sq ft of living space with 9' first floor ceilings and loads of natural light! Sound 2x6 exterior construction with attention to detail and full 1 year warranty. Attractive interior finishes including granite countertops, double sinks at the master bath, raised vanity at master bath, solid core doors and an open concept floor plan. Home includes 4BR/2.5BA, flex room on main level, upstairs laundry and full basement with an oversized window. Builder is including SS kitchen appliances (range, microwave, dishwasher), seeded lawn, concrete drive and front walk. Close access to I-43. Home will be ready to close on or before 11/30/2021. Some photos are samples of previous work, not actual home. Colors and specs may