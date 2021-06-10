Lake access 4BR, 3BA home with covered porch and wooded lot close to Delavan Lake. This could be your full time residence or vacation getaway. First floor master suite with private access to back patio. Spacious great room with vaulted ceilings, skylight and gas fireplace. Family room built for entertaining includes wet bar and handsome oak finishes. Den/office can be used as a fourth bedroom. Two upper level bedrooms with jack-and-jill bath. This home includes lake rights to an association pier, boat slip and boat house space. Perfect location on the North Shore that is close to shopping, marinas, restaurants and pubs. View More
4 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $549,000
A Racine County judge ruled last week that courts shouldn’t overturn in high school sports referees' judgement calls. As a result, a Waterford High School wrestler is no longer considered a 2019 state champion.
Some of the most popular fairground events are returning this year, while several new ones will be making their debut.
Two suspects allegedly involved in Driehaus Family Fountain vandalism.
Simple Cafe to be closed additional days
The American Legion is back open for the 2021 season. Here is a look back and a little history from the Canteen from Patrick Quinn's 2019 column.
A Burlington man accused of having meth mailed to his house allegedly told police as he was being arrested that it "would be stupid to have meth delivered to his house."
The annual Driehaus firework show over Geneva Lake is set to still go on this year, one last gift from the Driehaus family to the community Ri…
FONTANA – After more than a year of coronavirus concerns, the Fontana Beach is open only to residents and season pass holders, not nonresidents.
Proposed subdivision set to feature various residential units in the City of Lake Geneva.
- Updated
If you are going to do something, you might as well do it for a good cause.