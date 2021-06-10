4 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $549,000

Lake access 4BR, 3BA home with covered porch and wooded lot close to Delavan Lake. This could be your full time residence or vacation getaway. First floor master suite with private access to back patio. Spacious great room with vaulted ceilings, skylight and gas fireplace. Family room built for entertaining includes wet bar and handsome oak finishes. Den/office can be used as a fourth bedroom. Two upper level bedrooms with jack-and-jill bath. This home includes lake rights to an association pier, boat slip and boat house space. Perfect location on the North Shore that is close to shopping, marinas, restaurants and pubs. View More