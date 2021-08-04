Here is the Private Retreat you have always wanted. It has 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, & 4650 sq.ft of finished space. Spacious living room & formal dining room have beautiful new floors; newer kitchen has 2 islands & spacious breakfast rm. MBR has a fireplace, sitting rm/office & private bath. The top level has 2 BRS, bath & shared loft area. The lower level boasts new kitchen, BR, bath w/heated floors & family rm w/fireplace, wet bar, and windows 2 stories tall that look out on the outdoor pool that is totally screened. Two garages; 2 car attached & newer one that is 18 x 30. All of this is nestled on a fabulously landscaped yard with towering oaks. I-43 interchange is close too. Total land area is 6 acres. Two horses are allowed. Perfect marriage of land & home.
4 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $779,000
