4 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $849,900

Custom Built Ranch on a private wooded lot is steps from Delavan Lake. Oak flooring milled from mature oak trees from the lot is found throughout the main level. The great room features ornate ceiling finishes & raised hearth marble FP. Kit is composed of handmade, furniture finished cabinetry & woodwork, copper backsplash, commercial grade appliances, & designer lighting. Master suite w/ sweeping views walks out to your private paver patio. Master BA w/ freestanding clawfoot tub, huge walk-in shower for two, & loaded w/ custom accents & finishes. This home was designed for entertaining & guest stays in mind. LL w/ vintage bar, huge family room, fitness center, huge family sized guest ensuite, & more. Heated garage w/ direct access to main & lower level. Too many bells & whistles to list!