4 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $849,900

STUNNING, CUSTOM BUILT, ADJACENT TO DELAVAN LAKE. This jaw/dropping one owner home is ready for the next owner to move in and enjoy. Year-round or second home the functionality is endless. Open concept floor plan with privacy zones. Large custom, (furniture grade) kitchen with a place for everything. Commercial grade appliances and wine cooling cabinet. Gas fireplace is the center point of the great room with marble surface and the ornate ceiling. 3/4'' OAK floors were harvested on the property. Impressive MB suite with walk-in shower and soaking tub. Heated, 4 car garage w/work bench and floored attic storage. Equal quality workmanship in LL. Expansive family room, bedroom and F/B. Efficient in-floor heat. Full lake access via Yacht Club and Delavan Lake Marina just around the corner.