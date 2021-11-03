OPEN HOUSE 10/30 11AM-2PM Retreat to the Town of Eagle with Mukwonago School Attendance. This remarkable home boasts 2.17 acres, inground pool,theatre room in basement and subdivision hosts 100 acre nature preserve and 2 soccer fields. Inside you will enjoy the open concept living with large eat-in kitchen, formal dining, hearth room w/gas fireplace, and living room. Upstairs features large owners' suite w/walkin closet and 5-piece bath, three additional spacious bedrooms and full bath. The lower level offers a bonus room, bathroom, rec room and theatre room. HW Maple floors on main and upper floors.Generous 3 car garage with built in storage shelves. Home Warranty included. Don't miss this great opportunity to retreat where you live.
4 Bedroom Home in Eagle - $530,000
