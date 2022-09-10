4 Bedroom Home in Eagle - $699,900

A meticulously crafted 4 bedroom 3 bath contemporary home with in-ground pool is an absolute must-see! Welcoming two story foyer leads to a chef inspired kitchen that boasts a 7' island, walk-in pantry, granite countertops and maple cabinets. Walk through the arched entryway to the GR with GFP and views of the sun-kissed pool. Private office/den space available on the main with a full bath around the corner. Luxurious MBS with dual closets and private attached bath that features a large WIS and dual vanities. 3 large bedrooms and full bath complete the upper. Mudroom with benches and storage compartments. LL with egress window and stubbed for 4th bathroom. Unobstructed views from the patio. 4.5 car attached garage.