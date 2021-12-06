Come & experience the stunning views from this beautiful Lake Beulah ranch w/ 85' of frontage! Lofted ceilings & HWFs throughout most of the main level. Bright open concept kitchen & great room w/ gas fireplace. Spacious master suite w/private access to the deck w/fantastic views. One oversized BR, & a convenient 1st floor laundry complete the main level. Head downstairs to see the finished LL, w/ wet bar, 2nd kitchen, large FR, a workshop, & 2 oversized BRs; the perfect set up for entertaining! Not to mention, the home also has a 2.5 attached GA & a large garden shed. Home warranty included! OPEN HOUSE on SAT 12/04/21 from 12 to 3 and SUN 12/05/2021 from 1 to 3
4 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $1,399,999
