Located conveniently close to the Village Square, shopping, parks, and neighborhood schools, this updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers a flexible floorplan with living space on 3 levels. Gather in the great room to enjoy fireside activities. Adjacent is the kitchen and dining rooms. The upper level has all 4 bedrooms and the MBR has a private bath. The lower level offers additional space with a recreation room. Updates include newer windows and doors, plumbing and lighting fixtures, New driveway and sewer lateral. This home offers surprising living space and is in a prime location.
4 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
BLOOMFIELD — A man was arrested after allegedly dragging a woman down the road with his truck and punching another man in the face.
Crews responded to a water emergency on Sunday evening around 7 p.m. for what was later reported as a possible drowning.
July 27, 2021, Richard Driehaus would have turned 79. In his memory, his family held a legacy firework display over the weekend to give back to the community he loved.
Actor dons Reno 911 costume at Lake Geneva Walmart to help raise money money for Children's Hospital of Wisconsin
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly shot at multiple homes and cars, one of which had four children in it at the time.
WILLIAMS BAY — A car was pulled from Geneva Lake on Monday morning after it rolled into the water.
Former Fleming's store to include hair salon and clothing store by the end of the summer.
- Updated
BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly assaulted a woman at a playground and told her to “go to Mexico.”
The body of a 22-year-old man who slipped under water during a tubing accident has been pulled from Geneva Lake, confirmed Tom Hausner commander of the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency.
Oxygen bar to offer cool drinks and relaxing atmosphere