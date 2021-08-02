4 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $299,900

Located conveniently close to the Village Square, shopping, parks, and neighborhood schools, this updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers a flexible floorplan with living space on 3 levels. Gather in the great room to enjoy fireside activities. Adjacent is the kitchen and dining rooms. The upper level has all 4 bedrooms and the MBR has a private bath. The lower level offers additional space with a recreation room. Updates include newer windows and doors, plumbing and lighting fixtures, New driveway and sewer lateral. This home offers surprising living space and is in a prime location.