4 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $399,000

4 BR cozy ranch nestled in the woods on 1 AC between Booth LK & LK Beulah! Soaring ceilings in Great RM & Master Suite. Relax by the fireplace or in the spa-inspired master bath w/walk-in shower, whirlpool tub & heated slate floors. Walk-out LL with family room, full bath, another kitchen, 2 BR's & plenty of storage space! On the deck, you can sit among the tree-tops & take in nature. Wildlife roams the property regularly! Large circle driveway, 2 car attached garage with Lean-to, plus 2 car detached garage with storage above. A backyard path leads to Booth lake parking lot for fun lake activities! 1 yr home warranty. $4000 allowance for exterior staining. This is a GEM! 2021: Resealed driveway & new floor in LL family RM. 2019: water heater. 2015: HWF. 2013: Mstr bath remodel. 2011: Roof.