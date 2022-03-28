Welcome to your private wooded oasis! With Over 5 acres this home comes with the best of wildlife and nature including ATV/ Dirt bike Trial track, Walking Path, spacious firepit area, swingset with sandbox, frequent deer and turkey, rubberlined waterhole, and a large public nature conservancy down the road. Enjoy this energy efficient modified earth home with its low energy bills, Anderson Windows, and wood burning stove. 4 large Bedrooms and 2 Full baths. 2.5 car attached garage with extra storage room attached. Spancrete ceilings, 1ft poured walls, New Tile in Mudroom and Laundry Room(2021), New Professionally installed Concrete Patio(2021), Trim+Paint throughout(2020), New Whirlpool washer+dryer set(2021), New Kitchen Countertops+ BB Island(2021),New Kitchen Backsplash(2022)
4 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $399,900
