4 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $425,000

Get ready for the beach life with this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath that provides deeded access to Potter Lake. Impeccably renovated back in 2017,you'll enjoy a modern kitchen with maple floors, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, and large island. Spacious family room. Retreat to your MBS with a large closet and a private spa like bathroom with double sinks and WIS. Upper features 3 generous sized bedrooms and full bath. Partial finished basement with rec room area. Sip your coffee in the gazebo overlooking the mature foliage. Deeded access to the pier and beach to enjoy on the hot summer days. 3.5 car attached garage.