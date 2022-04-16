 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $459,000

LIKE NEW HOME! This beautiful home in the Village of East Troy is the one that you've been waiting for. The new models are selling for much more in this neighborhood! Get here soon to save money on this well maintained home only a few years old. Great open layout and well built by Bielinski Homes. Only one owner! Huge island, soft close drawers, SS appliances, granite counter tops, flooring updated, lots of closet space, solid 6 panel doors throughout and a 1st floor laundry!

