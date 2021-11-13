4 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $484,900

Welcome to our newest 2 story Home, the Hailey coming this Spring 2022! Open family concept, offering a Home Office or play room! Large open kitchen boasting Stainless Steel appliances, large island, 2 Walk in closet offering plenty of storage on the first floor assisting your large Mudroom and front entry. Pantry, covered front porch, gas fireplace, 3 car garage. Wonderful sizes bedrooms offering WIC! Master Bedroom and its own ensuite, an oversized WIC