4 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $489,900

Exceptional Newer Construction home in Troy Hill Estates! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 car garage home is the perfect layout. The natural light and the colors are so warm and inviting! The first floor boasts fantastic mudroom w/built in cubbies, kitchen with dinette area, beautiful 4 season room, great room, dining room and half bath. The upper level has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, laundry room and bonus area for an office or sitting room. Lower level is unfinished but the seller's have a rec room setup, bonus toy/reading room, and tv/family room area. With building costs skyrocketing and shortage of building supplies.....move right in to this like NEW home!