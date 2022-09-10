New Construction Home! It's not just a home...it's a Lifestyle! A lifestyle of Freedom! Stress-Free from repairs, remodeling, and/or the anxiety of your time needed on the weekend working on the house. Come and see our Elise Floor Plan with an Open-concept, 9' ceiling throughout the first floor, a Walk-in pantryThe kitchen island includes snack-barSingle dining area for ease of livingGas fireplaceThe primary bedroom includes a walk-in closet and private bathroom featuring a dual vanity and five-foot showerHome officeSpacious mudroom with abundant storage including closet and benchSubstantial closet space! New Construction! Late Summer 2022!
4 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $507,900
