New Construction! Estimated completion April 2022! Open-concept, 9' ceiling throughout the first floor, Walk-in pantryKitchen island includes snack-barSingle dining area for ease of livingGas fireplacePrimary bedroom includes walk-in closet and private bathroom featuring a dual vanity and five-foot showerHome officeSpacious mudroom with abundant storage including closet and benchSubstantial closet space
4 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $515,900
