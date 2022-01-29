 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $515,900

4 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $515,900

New Construction! Estimated completion March 2022! Open-concept, 9' ceiling throughout the first floor, Walk-in pantryKitchen island includes snack-barSingle dining area for ease of livingGas fireplacePrimary bedroom includes walk-in closet and private bathroom featuring a dual vanity and five-foot showerHome officeSpacious mudroom with abundant storage including closet and benchSubstantial closet space

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular