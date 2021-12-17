4 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $539,450

This is a ''Vision Board'' of our Charlotte Arts & Crafts 1 1/2 story home offering a wonderful Master Bedroom space as well as an over sized WIC and Master Bath offering a ceramic tile shower! Not to mention the open concept living space flowing into formal dining or may be a flex space for your active family. Laundry and Powder bath on the first floor as well. Upper floor offers 3 large bedrooms plus a full bath where the split design offers more than one to use the space. All bath countertops are granite with the Kitchen boasting quartz Level #5