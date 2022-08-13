New Construction Home! It's not just a home...it's a Lifestyle! A lifestyle of Freedom! Stress-Free from repairs, remodeling, and/or the anxiety of your time needed on the weekend working on the house. Come and see our Taylor Floor Plan. A spacious gathering room is open to a generous kitchen & dining area are that will be the envy of all that enter. The kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances, granite counter tops along with a walk-in pantry and a prep island and doubles as a snack bar. A mud room is nearby which provides plenty of storage, large closet, cabinetry and bench for everyday items. The second floor completes this home with a primary bedroom which features a large walk-in closet and a dual vanity and five-foot shower. Open-concept Nine foot ceiling throughout first floor.
4 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $543,900
