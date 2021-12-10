4 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $545,465

This is a ''Vision Board'' of our Sophia Modern Prairie Ranch home offering a wonderful Master Bedroom space as well as an over sized WIC and Master Bath offering a ceramic tile shower! Not to mention the open concept living space flowing from the heart of the home, an amazing entertainer's kitchen boasting counter surface for all and cabinetry for easy storage, and space for your active family. Laundry and Mud Room on the first floor as well. Spilt Ranch offers 3 large bedrooms on one side of the home and the Master Bedroom on the other end. All bath countertops are granite with the Kitchen boasting quartz Level #5 plus so much more!