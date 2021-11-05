Privacy in a wooded setting is this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage 2007 Parade Home winner! Welcoming drive past pines and hardwoods to 5 acres of seclusion. Large rear deck for entertaining as well as a fenced in back yard. Raised garden beds and zoned C-2 allowing for animals. Inside you will find a soaring ceiling upon entry with a great room complete with wood burning stove. The kitchen is a stunner with solid surface counters and glazed maple cabinetry. Dining, office/den, laundry, & powder room round out the main floor. Upstairs has a total of 4 bedrooms which includes the owner's suite with attached full bath and additional full bath. Travel downstairs to the walk out finished basement for additional space. Geothermal heating and cooling for efficiency. Schedule a showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $549,000
