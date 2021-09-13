 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $579,900

Looking for private lot with views for miles? Well look no further! This fabulous 4 bdr, 3.5 bath home w/36X23 OUTBUILDING literally has it all!Main floor boasts beautiful den w/french doors,Great Room w/double sided gas fireplace to 4 season room,Open kitchen, dinette, formal dining room,Jack n Jill bath w/2 bedrooms, Master bedroom&bath,1/2 bath&laundry mudroom area!Lower level includes Family room,kitchen,Full bath, bedroom,extra wide staircase, bonus room&tons of storage.HUGE unfinished area for work room & storage.Looking to hit golf balls in the off season? Basement area has a spot for that! Awesome BONUS!Manicured yard with GORGEOUS gardens,wildflowers,prairie grasses&irrigation system!You MUST see this home IN PERSON to APRRECIATE its Beauty! Outbldg has electric hookup for camper

