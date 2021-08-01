4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $1,700,000

Rarely does a property like this come into our market. Sergi Farms, a 143 acre paradise NE of Elkhorn in the rolling hills of Walworth County. Ancient Oak grove, creek & 112 +- acres of tillable land a short drive from Lake Geneva. All structures have been remodeled inside & out with great care to create a working cattle farm. Machine shed with new gravel floor, 12,000 sqft cattle yard, cattle chute, new windows & siding, new electric fencing & flooring in hay loft. Chicken coup, milk house & horse barn. Could also be a hobby farm or with a few conversions an equestrian estate or a Wedding/Special Event property or for corporate retreats. Solid farmhouse completely remodeled & lovingly maintained offers 4 BR 2 BA 2 offices, living room, eat-in kitchen. This property will not disappoint.