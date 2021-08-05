4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $2,549,900

Custom built in 2019 w/attention to detail inside and out you'll find this 4BD, 3.5BA ranch w/walkout situated on 70' of Mill Lake frontage w/Southern exposure.The minute you walk in the foyer you are greeted by the lake in every rm. Living area features vaulted ceiling w/FP and wall of windows w/access to spacious deck, kitchen w/island, SS appliances, granite countertops, walk-in pantry & dinette area w/sliding glass doors to screened porch with vaulted ceiling and wood burning stove, Master BD with en suite w/vaulted ceiling and sliding glass door to deck. Wood flooring throughout main level. LL walkout features Family Rm w/FP, back bar w/sink and sliding glass doors to patio. Second master en suite and the 3rd & 4th BD w/shared BA RM. Laundry on both levels, 3 car garage.