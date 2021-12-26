This charming, large 2-story is located within walking distance to parks businesses of all varieties & sits on a spacious 1/4 acre lot. Amazing wrap around covered front porch has original bead board & offers plenty of space for outdoor table & couches too! Oversized 2 car garage. This is currently used as 2 flat but can easily convert to single family by opening a door! Fabulous kitchen offers plenty of space to add fun center island. Formal dining has French Doors. Main lvl master bedroom has full bathroom access. Multi-use room on main can be used as office/den & more! Lots of updates include newer roofs (2015), new gutters & downspouts (2021), newer vinyl siding, aluminum window wrap, facia, soffit & garage doors, electrical upgraded to breakers. Real wood floors.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $222,400
