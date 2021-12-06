This charming, large 2-story is located within walking distance to parks businesses of all varieties & sits on a spacious 1/4 acre lot. Amazing wrap around covered front porch has original bead board & offers plenty of space for outdoor table & couches too! Oversized 2 car garage. This is currently used as 2 flat but can easily convert to single family by opening a door! Fabulous kitchen offers plenty of space to add fun center island. Formal dining has French Doors. Main lvl master bedroom has full bathroom access. Multi-use room on main can be used as office/den & more! Lots of updates include newer roofs (2015), new gutters & downspouts (2021), newer vinyl siding, aluminum window wrap, facia, soffit & garage doors, electrical upgraded to breakers. Real wood floors.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $224,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
This week, we learned about the passing of beloved Lake Geneva children's librarian Sara Soukup.
Parades, tree lightings, appearances by Santa Claus — you wouldn't believe how many chances there are to celebrate the holidays in style this weekend.
Police Chief Aaron M. Raap is "on paid administrative leave," the Whitewater Police Department announced Friday afternoon.
Lake Geneva officials express concern about Riviera restrooms being unavailable
The Lake Geneva Electric Christmas parade is set to return this Saturday, Dec. 4, but there is one big change this year. Participants in the p…
There could be a little less "joy" in Flat Iron Park this holiday season.
Lake Geneva High School meets few expectations on state report cards; Bay, Big Foot exceed expectations
The state in November released state report cards for schools. Williams Bay and Big Foot School Districts received scores of exceeding expectations, while Lake Geneva Union High School received a score of meeting few expectations.
Water skiers, wake boarders and more took to the wintry Lake Geneva waters on Saturday, Dec. 4 for this year's "Freezin' for a Reason" charity…
Family and friends are remembering Gary Ketterhagen, a Burlington native and family man who beat cancer, but who could not overcome the COVID-19 virus.
A passenger in a car was killed Friday morning, Dec. 3, after a crash in the City of Whitewater involving a car and semi-truck, according to a…