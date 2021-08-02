4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $249,900

What a great combination of old world vintage wood and modern updating, the kitchen will take your breath away when you walk in the side door. Corner lot with a private, fenced back yard that just might be big enough for volleyball? Two separate sitting areas for games and TV, living room up from and a Family Room in back overlooking the yard and patio. Remodeling was from 2014 when owner moved back in. All appliances, furnace and A/C were also a part of the 2014 remodel, siding and windows were from 2011, water heater brain box from 2020, over all a most solid mechanical house with the allure of the old and the new.