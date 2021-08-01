 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $259,900

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $259,900

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $259,900

Beautiful Victorian home with hardwood floors, high ceilings, leaded stain glass, 4 bedrooms, walk in closet, period woodworking, large kitchen and much more. Large main floor den with private bathroom could easily be master bedroom. Call for personal tour today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics