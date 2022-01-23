Move right into this well-maintained and cared for home! Convenientlocation with a hard-to-find extra-large park-like lot close to the heart ofElkhorn. The yard is great for entertaining or for children and pets as thereis plenty of space to run and play. The large updated kitchen is sure toimpress and also provides easy access to the spacious living room area.The four large bedrooms and two full bathrooms will accommodate allfamilies and situations. This floor plan cannot be beat. The basement is ablank slate waiting for your ideas and provides tons of storage. Make sureto take the 24-hour 3D tour in the pictures section, it's a virtual showing anytime.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $268,500
