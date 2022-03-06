This wonderful Victorian has so much history and has been updated and beautified extensively! It has 4 BR and 3 Full Baths! The main floor boasts a large bedroom/den plus a full bath with walk-in tub! Kitchen is newer with granite counters, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet space! The upper level offers 3 more bedrooms, 2 full baths, washer/dryer hook up, and sitting area! The covered front porch invites you to sit and enjoy your coffee! There is also an enclosed back porch! The partial basement has a utility shower, washer and dryer and 2 entrances. The home has all NEW windows, floors, paint, and was converted back to a single-family home from a duplex. Call this home! Owner will consider a Land Contract.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $319,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Restaurants, markets, specialty stores — even a place dedicated to the history of a popular game have all opened in the Lake Geneva area since…
Plans released for old Williams Bay Keg Room property that owners of Green Grocer, Clear Waters Salon Spa bought
New life will soon be coming to Williams Bay, after the owners of Green Grocer and Clear Waters Salon and Spa bought a long-time vacant lot in Downtown Williams Bay at the corner of Geneva Street and Walworth Avenue.
A prostitution sting last week by detectives and undercover female officers with the Kenosha Police Department led to 19 citations, as well as information that may have helped a victim of human trafficking.
After three successful years in business, Lake Geneva Party Bus Company is moving to a new permanent home in Salem in western Kenosha County a…
Ky Landry, a 10-year-old swimmer at the Lake Geneva YMCA and a part of the Lake Geneva YMCA Ducks Swim Team, took home six gold medals and the…
A 37-year-old woman is facing four charges in connection with a burglary in the Town of Walworth.
Potentially 500 truckers are expected to drive through Wisconsin along Interstate 94 and 90 on Friday and Saturday as part of a protest against COVID-19 restrictions, authorities say.
The owners of a 112-acre farm in western Racine County have sold the property to a developer who hopes to showcase the natural beauty of the Village of Rochester in a new residential development for 38 homes.
LAKE GENEVA — A felon reportedly sent police on a high-speed chase with speeds over 100 mph starting at the Lake Geneva McDonald's.
The Lake Geneva Fire Department is warning people to not drive or walk on Geneva Lake after a car’s tire went through the ice and got stuck on…