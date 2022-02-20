This wonderful Victorian has so much history and has been updated and beautified extensively! It has 4 BR and 3 Full Baths! The main floor boasts a large bedroom/den plus a full bath with walk-in tub! Kitchen is newer with granite counters, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet space! The upper level offers 3 more bedrooms, 2 full baths, washer/dryer hook up, and sitting area! The covered front porch invites you to sit and enjoy your coffee! There is also an enclosed back porch! The partial basement has a utility shower, washer and dryer and 2 entrances. The home has all NEW windows, floors, paint, and was converted back to a single-family home from a duplex. Call this home!
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $324,900
