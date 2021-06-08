4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $349,900

Wonderful, spacious 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home offers so much! Low maintenance exterior sports a front porch and a composite rear deck overlooking the large yard. On the main level in addition to a great room and dining room, the home offers an open concept kitchen with island, stainless appliances, and lots of cabinets, an adjacent dining area and a family room. convenient main level laundry. 2nd floor: 4 bedrooms/2 baths including the owners' suite. New carpet, laminate in family room (per seller) Need more room? Lower level to finish and a workshop already waiting for you! A spacious 2.5 car garage - additional room for storage - 220v upgraded electrical will appeal to car/carpentry/and hobby buffs. New carpet, newer laminate in family room, new refrigerator , newer W/D., new roof 5/2021 View More