4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $359,900

Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom home on the largest lot in the subdivision! Large double tier deck and fenced yard for kids or pets. Open concept kitchen overlooks the family room. Breakfast bar and extra storage with kitchen pantry. Dinette area in kitchen plus a dining room. Dining room could be used as a home office. Living room plus a Family room. Beautiful brick gas fireplace in Family room. Updated wood look hard surface flooring and updated carpeting throughout. Soaring ceiling in entry foyer. Main floor laundry and 1/2 bath. Large master en-suite with private bath and large walk-in closet. All 4 bedrooms upstairs. Full basement is a blank canvas - great space for a rec-room or work out area. Quiet location - Chelsea is not a through road, which makes this a quiet block. View More