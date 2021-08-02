 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $431,900

Now completion and ready to move in! A spacious great room is open to a generous kitchen and dining area are that will be the envy of all that enter. The kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances and granite counter tops along with a walk-in pantry and a prep island and doubles as a snack bar. A mud room is nearby which provides plenty of storage, large closet, cabinetry and bench for everyday items. The second floor completes this home with a master bedroom which features a large walk-in closet and a dual vanity and five-foot shower. Open-concept Nine foot ceiling throughout first floor.

