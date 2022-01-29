New Construction & ready to move in! A spacious gathering room is open to a generous kitchen & dining area are that will be the envy of all that enter. The kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances, granite counter tops along with a walk-in pantry and a prep island and doubles as a snack bar. A mud room is nearby which provides plenty of storage, large closet, cabinetry and bench for everyday items. The second floor completes this home with a primary bedroom which features a large walk-in closet and a dual vanity and five-foot shower. Open-concept Nine foot ceiling throughout first floor.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $488,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Billionaire J. Christopher Reyes purchases Driehaus Estate for $36 million
Residents of the Village of Williams Bay overwhelmingly expressed a desire to maintain a small-town feel during an open forum meeting to devel…
The new bakery is open for call-in orders and will soon to be open for walk-in customers, likely in February.
Time to head outdoors for Lake Geneva’s Winterfest.
TOWN OF GENEVA — One of the area’s most popular winter attractions opens Saturday, Jan. 22.
Cocoa Crawl not a part of Winterfest this year; and new events planned for 2022
On Jan. 13 Delavan Police warned people Delavan Lake had thin ice when an ATV went through the ice. But people didn’t listen.
On Jan. 13 Delavan Police warned people Delavan Lake had thin ice when an ATV went through the ice. But people didn’t listen.
It’s official. The Driehaus Estate has sold, David Curry of Geneva Lakefront Realty confirmed on his real estate blog on Monday, Jan. 17.
After seeing Burger King workers touching food without gloves on, customer allegedly pointed gun at employee
A Milwaukee man was allegedly so enraged upon seeing Burger King workers in Racine County touching food without gloves on that he demanded a refund and, even after receiving the refund, pointed a gun at a drive-thru worker.