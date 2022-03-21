 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $535,000

Are You Looking For A Tranquil Setting on A Cul De Sac With Lake Rights to Lauderdale Lake? This Beautiful & Spacious Home Has 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 3.5 Car Garage. Amenities Include: Covered Front Porch to Sit and Enjoy the Wildlife, Finished Basement With Office, 4 Seasons Sunroom, Hot Tub & Steam Sauna, Hardwood Flooring, Central Vac System, Radon Mitigation System, Reverse Osmosis System, Jetted Master Soaking Tub and Fireplace. Outside Amenities Include: Whole House Gutter Guards, Raised Garden Bed, Paved Patio, Raspberry & Rhubarb Patch. Enjoy Your Summer At The Lake! ''South and West Moor'' Sign is by Path To The Lake Frontage, Frontage is To The Right of Lake Home.

