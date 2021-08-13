4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $559,900

Offering one of the finest association lakefront park w/sand beach on Lauderdale Lakes w/boat slip you'll find this 4 BD, 2 BA home located in Gladhurst Estates. Situated on 1.9 acres on a corner lot this move in ready home features kitchen w/wood floors, breakfast bar & lrg dinette area open to Living Rm w/wood burning fireplace, wood beamed ceilings & access to deck. Main level also includes two lrg BDRs w/new carpet, shared updated bath, lrg 3 seasons rm & laundry rm. Upstairs offers 2 BDRs w/ vaulted wood ceilings both offering private balconies & shared updated bath. Outside includes deck off 3 season rm, sports court, 2 car attached and 24 x 32 detached garage ideal for toy storage. Short distance to lakefront park and minutes to Kettle Moraine trails makes this ideal vacation home.