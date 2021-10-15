4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $679,000

Spectacular one owner 4bd 3ba ranch w/walkout lower-level custom built home in the sought-after Pebble Beach subdivision that has its own private lakefront park w/sandy beach, clear/clean swimming area, deeded boat slip. Main Level: Living room features gas fireplace, patio drs to deck; formal dining room, updated kitchen w/brk bar, skylight & walk-in pantry; dinette w/built-in desk.Owners suite features walk-in closet; private bath has dbl sinks, walk-in shower, jacuzzi tub. 2nd brdm has walk-in closet. Lower Level: 2bd 1ba; Large Family/Theatre Rm; Built in Bookcases; Wet Bar; Dining Area; Gas Fireplace; Patio Door to Cement Patio. 2.5 car gar has built in cabinets & pull-down stairs to full attic. Why pay high lakefront taxes when you can can have have it all in Pebble Beach?