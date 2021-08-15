 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $865,000

If a diamond in the rough, good bones, excellent views and prime swim water are what your are looking for, then look no further. This is a project home awaiting your expertise to finish it. Long list of improvements is attached in Documents Tab along with all other finishing materials onsite and available to purchase outside of the Real Estate transaction. 103' of wade in water, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, huge garage for boat and lake toy storage. Southwest sunsets, beautiful stone retaining walls and ample parking. Walk to restaurant. Being sold as is.

