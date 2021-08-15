If a diamond in the rough, good bones, excellent views and prime swim water are what your are looking for, then look no further. This is a project home awaiting your expertise to finish it. Long list of improvements is attached in Documents Tab along with all other finishing materials onsite and available to purchase outside of the Real Estate transaction. 103' of wade in water, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, huge garage for boat and lake toy storage. Southwest sunsets, beautiful stone retaining walls and ample parking. Walk to restaurant. Being sold as is.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $865,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“This is my family farm,” Laura Duesterbeck Johnson said with a smile.
Dungeons & Dragons memorabilia is now on display at the museum and hobby shop in Lake Geneva, where the game got its birth.
A tornado warning was issued for southwestern Walworth County on Monday afternoon, Aug. 9 until 3:45 p.m.
-
- 4 min to read
When Norman and Diane Erdman first looked at the old barn at N1870 Clover Road, it was in a state of near disrepair.
Three motorcyclists have been killed so far this summer in Walworth County, with the two most recent following crashes Aug. 7 and July 17.
Plans for development that will include 183 residential units has received initial approval in the City of Lake Geneva
Liquor licenses initially approved for recently-established businesses
Daniels Foods in Walworth undergoes major renovation
Update: Face masks now required in Walworth County-owned buildings; county lags behind state in vaccines
Based on recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Walworth County officials are now asking all employees…
If it goes the way some anticipate, DAS Fest USA could become a Walworth County Fairgrounds tradition.