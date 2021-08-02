Indian Hills stone home stunner with peeks of the lake! Original finishes were lovingly improved & the newer addition stone exterior matches beautifully - Perennial gardens & stone paths add extra special charm! Interior boasts elegant lake look finishes, rooms are flooded with natural light, lots of windows, built-in cabinets, oak floors & fireplaces. The granite kitchen/dining/rooms open to the large 3 season porch & deck. The vaulted ceiling master bedroom with fireplace, walk-in closet & beautiful bath with skylights is fantastic!. Lower level windowed family rm opens to patio & garden. Association has private gated lake frontage, swim and boat piers - Buoys readily available.
4 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $1,100,000
