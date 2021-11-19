Welcome to Abbey Springs! Overlooking Hole #14 you will find this amazing 4BR,3.5BA split Ranch w/2.5 car garage. Featuring open concept floor plan with Main Floor Master Suite, vaulted ceilings throughout the living & dining rooms. Home also boasts a large kitchen great for entertaining at the Lake. Living room features a soaring stone faced fireplace and a cozy four season porch overlooking the golf course. Rare to find in Abbey Springs is the expansive backyard with built in Grill, paver patio and fire pit. Upstairs is a large bunk room perfect for little ones. Downstairs is a large oversized rec room ideal for game days/movie nights, additional bedroom with egress windows and full bathroom. Garage also features a separate garage door for golf carts! Abbey Springs has it all!
4 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $1,395,000
